Meghan Markle is only royal family member happy with 'Megxit' deal: royal expert

A royal expert claims that Meghan Markle is the only one in the royal family who isn’t upset about her and husband Prince Harry’s decision to step back from their senior royal duties and lose their HRH titles.

Arthur Edwards, a photographer who has been on more than 200 royal tours across 120 countries sat down Monday on ITV’s “This Morning” to discuss the historical “Megxit” in the wake of Prince Harry’s somber speech on Sunday.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE WILL NO LONGER USE ROYAL TITLES, QUEEN AND BUCKINGHAM PALACE ANNOUNCE

According to The Daily Mail, Edwards noted that Markle “seems to be having a good time” with everything while she awaits Harry’s arrival in Canada with baby Archie.

“'From that speech last night, Harry's sadness came over,” Edwards told the hosts. “Harry's sad, the Queen's sad, Prince of Wales is sad, I'm sad, but they're still going ahead with it. The only person that doesn't seem to be sad and seems to be having a good time is Meghan, and I think she has driven this.”

He added: “And I think Harry, I think he is sad, I don't think he really wants to go. I mean, what's he going to do there? He's not a showbiz person, he's not a media star like that.”

The royal expert’s comments came in response to Prince Harry who, on Sunday, publicly addressed his decision to “step back” from royal life, saying he wanted to continue supporting Queen Elizabeth without public funding, but “unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY EXPECTED TO STILL RECEIVE FUNDS FROM PRINCE CHARLES: REPORT

In a speech given at a dinner for supporters of the Sentebale charity in London, the Prince addressed why he and his wife, Meghan Markle, chose to relinquish their "royal highness" titles and move part-time to Canada.

"Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard, or perhaps read, over the past few weeks," Harry said. "So, I want you to hear the truth from me -- as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the past 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective.

"The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he continued. "I have grown up feeling supported by so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms, as you saw the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hooray!"

Harry then stressed that he and Markle still held the same values, and she's still the same woman he's loved. He also recounted the excitement they felt when they began their journey together, and addressed the "great sadness" he feels at the situation becoming so dire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The speech came after the announcement that Harry and Markle will no longer be referred to as "royal highness" and will pay back the $3.1 million they used to renovate their home, Frogmore Cottage, following their historic announcement on social media earlier this month.