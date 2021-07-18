Prince Andrew spent time at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC townhouse after Sarah Ferguson divorce, book claims

Prince Andrew reportedly spent time in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City townhouse following his divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

News of the British royal’s temporary stay at the landmark Herbert N. Straus House on 9 East 71st Street comes from Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown’s upcoming book "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday.

According to Brown, Prince Andrew traveled to New York roughly three years after his divorce from Sarah, Duchess of York, was finalized.

"In 1999, Britain’s Prince Andrew, newly divorced from his wife, Sarah Ferguson, was invited by [Ghislaine] Maxwell to visit Manhattan. Andrew had known Maxwell and her family for many years," the book details. "He, too, was trying to find himself. On the heels of a messy divorce, Andrew agreed to escape to the U.S. and stay with Ghislaine at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. Andrew was soon squiring Maxwell around Manhattan, attending social events and dinner parties."

The book goes on to note that Epstein, Prince Andrew, and "a number of other prominent men" were accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who was underage, according to reports.

Giuffre has gone on the record on multiple occasions stating abuse happened in Epstein’s NYC townhouse and other locations around the world.

Representatives at Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In 2015, Buckingham Palace issued a public statement that denied rumors of Prince Andrew’s involvement with underage girls.

"Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue," the statement said, according to the BBC.

That statement came four years ahead of Epstein’s death. The American financier died by suicide a month after he was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Epstein died by hanging in his Manhattan prison cell on Aug. 10, 2019.

Ferguson has defended her royal ex-husband in recent statements, saying he is a "kind man" and a "fabulous" dad.

"Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together," Ferguson said, as Page Six reported.