2 alleged trespassers arrested near Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge residence after police received report

Police arrested two people near the home of Prince Andrew, the second-oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, after receiving a report of tresspassing on the restricted grounds.

Fortuantely, Thames Valley Police have confirmed that neither Prince Andrew nor anyone else at his official residence on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park were in any danger. A 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from London were both taken into custody after authorities responded to a report of people tresspassing near the home.

The arrests come mere days after police were previously called to the Royal Lodge on April 19.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S BROTHER SAYS INFAMOUS PRINCE ANDREW PHOTO WITH ACCUSER WAS TAKEN AT ALLEGED MADAM'S HOME

The Sun newspaper reported that during the earlier incident, a 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes on the grounds of the lodge after telling security guards she was having lunch with the monarch’s son.

PALACE INVESTIGATING MEGHAN MARKLE, NOT PRINCE ANDREW, PROVES 'DOUBLE STANDARD' BY ROYAL FAMILY: AUTHOR

The woman managed to get into the home, but was detained after asking a member of staff where Andrew was and saying that she was his fiancée, the newspaper said. Thames Valley Police said the woman was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Andrew shares the home with his former wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Andrew, 61, has largely kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with the late American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Most recently he was in the public eye to attend the funeral of Prince Philip, who died at age 99 on April 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrew reportedly surprised the rest of the royal family by speaking to reporters about how his mother was coping with the loss of her partner of more than 70 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.