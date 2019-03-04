Pregnant Jessica Simpson reveals 4th hospital visit in 2 months

Jessica Simpson revealed she was hospitalized for bronchitis last week, making it her fourth trip to the hospital in two months.

The pregnant singer posted a selfie on Instagram showing her wearing a surgical mask and an animal print hooded sweatshirt.

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!” Simpson wrote in the Instagram post.

Simpson, 38, said she’s on her way to being healthy and “counting down the days to see her [newborn’s] sweet smile.” She also sent “love and prayers” to other mothers currently experiencing or have gone through a similar ordeal.

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” singer has been candid about her third pregnancy. Her photo of her swollen left foot went viral in January and prompted other mothers to come out with their pregnancy story. Simpson later revealed she used cupping to help relieve the swelling.

Simpson, who revealed she was pregnant in September, also said she’s suffered from severe acid reflux, bloating in her face, struggled to fix in between cars and broken her toilet seat.

Simpson already shares two other children — Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, — with husband Eric Johnson.