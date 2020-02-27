Porn star Lynn Pleasant sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to hire hit man to kill father of her kids

A porn star who pleaded guilty to attempting to hire a hit man to kill the father of her three children has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, Fox News can confirm.

Katrina Danforth, 32, who performs under the name "Lynn Pleasant," was sentenced in Idaho federal court on Tuesday, court documents obtained by Fox News state.

"Defendant is hereby committed to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons to be imprisoned for a term of 120 months," a sentencing order for the adult film star reads.

Additionally, Danforth was ordered to "immediately" pay a special assessment fee of $100. She also received a fine of $1,000.

Following her 10-year sentence, court papers state that Danforth will be placed on supervised probation for three years.

The 32-year-old was arrested in December 2018 by federal agents in Washington state.

The investigation was sparked after Danforth apparently told her friend she wanted the father of her children killed, according to Idaho's The Spokesman-Review. Per court documents, her friend gave her the number of a "hit man" in Montana and she agreed to meet him in October.

During their meeting, Danforth "agreed to pay $5,000 in exchange for the murder" of a man only identified as "R.H." She allegedly laid out a few instructions: the target's body must be found and it was alright if others in his home were harmed.

Danforth allegedly mailed the supposed hired killer $2,500 in a thank you card from Idaho to his address in Montana in November. “This money was the down payment for the hit with the remaining $2,500 to be paid after R.H. was murdered," Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci Whelan wrote in court documents.

She pleaded guilty last August to two of five counts of illegal use of interstate commerce in the commission of a murder for hire.