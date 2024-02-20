'Porky's' star Tony Ganios dead at 64 following emergency surgery

Tony Ganios, who starred in the 1981 fan-favorite flick "Porky's," is dead at 64 years old.

Fox News Digital has confirmed with Ganios' fiance, Amanda Ganios, that the classic film star unexpectedly died on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Amanda said that Ganios died following an emergency four-hour surgery for a spinal cord infection on Saturday.

She said that the surgery for the infection went well, but the next morning, he went on dialysis and then went into cardiac arrest.

Amanda said that she "loves him so much."

"I just love him so much," Amanda told Fox News Digital. "I don't know how else I can express it."