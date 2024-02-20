'Porky's' star Tony Ganios dead at 64 following emergency surgery

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" original cast member, Kyle Richards, told Fox News Digital that being around her friends and family has helped her through the tough times this year.
Tony Ganios, who starred in the 1981 fan-favorite flick "Porky's," is dead at 64 years old.
Fox News Digital has confirmed with Ganios' fiance, Amanda Ganios, that the classic film star unexpectedly died on Sunday, Feb. 18.
Amanda said that Ganios died following an emergency four-hour surgery for a spinal cord infection on Saturday.
She said that the surgery for the infection went well, but the next morning, he went on dialysis and then went into cardiac arrest.
Tony Ganios attends the 2012 Chiller Theatre Expo at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel, Oct. 26, 2012, in Parsippany, N.J. (Bobby Bank/WireImage/File)
BACK ROADS, theatrical movie originally released March 13, 1981. Pictured, from left to right, David Keith (as Mason), Sally Field (as Amy Post), Tony Ganios (as Yankee strangler Bartini), Dan Shor (as Spivey), Ralph Seymour (as Goose Gosler), and Matthew Campion (as Stromberg, in background). (CBS via Getty Images)
Amanda said that she "loves him so much."
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
"I just love him so much," Amanda told Fox News Digital. "I don't know how else I can express it."
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.
She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.