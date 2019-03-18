'Popeye and Friends' host, 'Hogan's Heroes' star Tom Hatten dead at 92

Tom Hatten, a former actor, announcer and KTLA host died Saturday at age 92, the Los Angeles television station reported. The station said it learned of Hatten’s passing from his longtime friend and former KTLA producer, Joe Quasarano.

Hatten joined the station as an announcer in 1952. He went on to host the children’s show "Popeye and Friends" from 1976 to 1988, and KTLA’s Family Film Festival from 1978 to 1992.

The longtime broadcaster also kept local residents informed about Hollywood, as an entertainment editor at KNX 1070 News Radio from 1978 to 2007.

Born on Nov. 14, 1926 in Jamestown, North Dakota, Hatten served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and used benefits from the G.I. Bill to attend the Pasadena Playhouse.

In addition to his broadcast career, Hatten appeared on six episodes of Gomer Pyle: USMC in the 1960s, according to his IMDb page. He played a military officer in the television series, "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and "Hogan’s Heroes," and had roles in the 1985 film "Spies Like Us" and "Sweet Charity" in 1969.

KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin paid tribute to Hatten Saturday on Twitter.

“On a warm and beautiful day locally, perhaps it is only fitting that we learn of the passing of a warm and really beautiful man,” Rubin tweeted. “Local media legend, and an actor with considerable credits, Tom Hatten has died. He was 92 years old. On KTLA he hosted the ‘Family Film Festival.'”

Hatten is survived by his longtime partner, Pete Menifee, as well as several nieces and nephews.