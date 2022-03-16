Polish-American model Joanna Krupa plans to travel to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Housewives of Miami" alum Joanna Krupa says she is planning to go to her native Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees.

The 42-year-old model, who was born in Warsaw, Poland, spoke to TMZ cameras on Tuesday. She revealed that her husband Douglas Nunes is currently overseas in her native country assisting refugees with transportation.

She also commended the Polish people for assisting at the border as Ukrainian families desperately flee to safety.

"I think everybody that's Polish and lives there, of course they're worried what's next. I'm just so proud of the whole Polish community, everybody volunteering – doctors, nurses, people making food, people are organizing toys for the kids," Krupa said. "There are so many orphans and animals in need."

Krupa said her husband traveled to Poland over the weekend to help organize transportation for those entering the Poland border from Ukraine.

"It warms my heart to see how much good is being done in this really emotional, critical and sad time. He's not Polish. He loves Poland. He goes with me a lot because I have a TV show there, and I do a lot of business there so I go there often," she explained of her husband's recent travels.

"When the whole war started he said, 'I can't sit back and do nothing.' He has a lot of connections so I know he would be very helpful," she added.

Krupa went on to reveal that she's currently staying home with their daughter, but has plans to travel to Poland with her sister upon her husband's return.

"We decided I'm going to stay here with my daughter and then we'll probably switch when he gets back, and I'll go over there…I just want to hug these kids and these families and go see the different shelters with the animals that were rescued," Krupa added.

She added that while she knows her husband is thousands of miles from home, she's not afraid for his safety.

"At the beginning of the war I was worried, but I think we can't just sit back and just be scared and be worried. These people are going through such tragedies...I'm sitting at home with my daughter cuddled up in bed with a warm blanket and a pillow and these families, they're lives have changed overnight. It's in God's hands," she concluded.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a new plea Wednesday for Western countries to implement a no-fly zone over his country’s airspace in the fight against Russia’s military.

"Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people," he asked members of Congress.

Zelenskyy told Congress Wednesday to remember the scenes of the attack on Pearl Harbor and September 11, 2001, when thinking about the war in Ukraine.

"Remember Pearl Harbor. Terrible morning of December 7, 1941 when your sky was black from the planes attacking you. Just remember it," he said.

"Remember September 11, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities – independent territories – into battlefields," he continued. "When innocent people were attacked from air, yes, just like nobody else expected it you could not stop it."

"Our country experiences the same every day," Zelenskyy also said, adding that "Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death."

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.