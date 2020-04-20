Police break up crowd at David Guetta’s coronavirus benefit concert for violating social distancing rules

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Police were forced to break up a crowd that emerged for a coronavirus benefit concert in Florida due to the fact that the gathering violated the state's social distancing guidelines.

Police said they dispersed crowds violating the guidelines during David Guetta’s recent coronavirus relief concert in Miami designed to benefit charities working to feed and treat people amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no arrests made when police broke up groups on the sidewalks far below the two-hour rooftop concert played by the DJ on Saturday, The Miami Herald reported. Florida has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people during the pandemic.

While some residents in downtown Miami were able to see the concert from their balconies, the relief benefit also drew over 9 million views on Facebook and nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

The concert raised $700,000, Guetta said in a Facebook post on Sunday. The money will go toward four organizations, including Feeding South Florida and the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund.

Florida's coronavirus caseload reached 26,314 with 774 deaths as of Sunday evening, the state's health department said.

News of police dispersing the crowd at the concert comes as citizens in several U.S. states have launched protests against state officials over what they deem to be unnecessary restrictions on their personal freedoms that have been handed down in an effort to curtail the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday afternoon, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 2,214,861 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 150,940 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 683,786 illnesses and at least 34,575 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.