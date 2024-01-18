Former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson confesses she felt shameful as sex icon: ‘I almost became celibate’

Kendra Wilkinson is coming clean about her decision to abstain from sex after her tumultuous divorce.

The former Playboy model, 38, confessed she felt shameful as a sex icon.

"It's been so long since I've had sex — it's been so long that I've had any," Wilkinson admitted to People magazine.

"Because I shamed myself on my sexuality too. Everyone sees me as a sex icon, so I shamed myself. I shamed myself, and I stayed away from anything sex. I almost became celibate."



She rose to fame at the age of 18 as one of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy girlfriends on the series "Girls Next Door."

Wilkinson tied the knot with former NFL player Hank Baskett in 2009 at the Playboy mansion. In 2018, the couple called it quits following cheating allegations against Baskett during their nine-year marriage.

Their romance was on display during Wilkinson’s show "Kendra on Top" from 2012 until 2017. The former couple share two children together: Hank IV, 14, and Alijah Mary, 9.

Wilkinson added that she has a good co-parenting relationship with Baskett after their nasty divorce.

"What he did in my marriage doesn't define him to me today," she shared. "That's not who he is to me today. Today I see him as an amazing co-parent, I see him as an amazing father. And I'm so blessed, so beyond blessed, to have him as a co-parent."

The "Kendra Sells Hollywood" star opened up about how her priorities have shifted since her split from Baskett.

"Right now, I'm focused on my kids, the love that they're receiving from me and life, and raising them — and self-love," she continued. "It's all about self-love and self-care. If I'm not caring about myself, nobody else will. So the most important thing is focusing on my mental health."

Although Wilkinson shared that she does not see marriage "in the cards" in the near future and has not had a partner in her life since the divorce, she wants to "start to have fun."

"I can't go back in time and rewire history, but I'm here to move forward in my life and upward," she said. "And live a good life. That's what I'm here for."

Wilkinson’s comments come after she spoke out about hitting "rock bottom."



She reflected on her dark past after she was hospitalized due to a severe panic attack.

"I was in a state of panic. I didn’t know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom," she told People in her first interview since her hospitalization in September.

Wilkinson said, "I was dying of depression. I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis. I felt like I wasn’t strong enough to live anymore."

Last September, Wilkinson suffered from a panic attack and was rushed to the emergency room, a rep for the "Girls Next Door" alum confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

The rep said that Wilkinson was expected to be released the same day.

Meanwhile, the reality television star shared that after she was released from the emergency room, Wilkinson had to return to the hospital a week later.

Wilkinson added that her doctors prescribed her antipsychotic medication, Abilify, and she attended therapy three times a week after her hospitalization.