Playboy Hugh Hefner docuseries sheds light on debauchery, alleged drugging of women at famed mansion

A documentary series into the clandestine life of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner suggests the magazine magnate was a "vampire" who allegedly manipulated and drugged young women into taking part in debaucherous sex acts – all while promoting the idea of women's rights to freely express their fullest selves.

"Secrets of Playboy" is a 10-part docuseries premiering on A&E on January 24 that promises to peel back the ironclad curtain of the goings-on that allegedly took place at the famed Playboy mansion and its other venues at hush-hush events that were often attended by big-name Hollywood staples and became a draw from others unable to secure a confidential invitation.

The series itself will see testimonies from the likes of Holly Madison and Sondra Theodore – former girlfriends of Hefner – as well as insight from PJ Masten, who was revered in tight circles as the "Bunny Mother."

By many accounts, Playboy is described as an illicit playground for rampant drug use, sexual abuse, and a front for people to exercise their wildest fantasies.

HOLLY MADISON DETAILS ‘TRAUMATIC’ FIRST NIGHT SLEEPING WITH HUGH HEFNER: HE ‘WAS PUSHED ON TOP OF ME’

Theodore, 65, recalled alleged occurrences in which the mansion hosted events five nights a week and the ex-bunny said those alleged group sex incidents "broke me like you'd break a horse" while claiming Hefner was a regular drug user who had sent her on cocaine runs on various occasions.

She even claims that cocaine was so prevalent in the mansion that Hefner’s poodles even grew addicted to the substance as it was readily accessible enough for them to lick off the floor.

HOLLY MADISON SAYS SHE WAS IN A 'CYCLE OF GROSS THINGS' WHILE LIVING AT PLAYBOY MANSION

"They had a protocol," Theodore reportedly says in the docuseries according to Daily Mail. "He liked to direct and you didn't segue away from it because you could tell it irritated him."

Other events allegedly hosted at the guarded palatial manor included a weekly "pig night" that supposedly saw Hefner – who launched the first edition of Playboy in 1953 – bring in a number of sex workers he felt were uneasy on the eyes whom he ordered to have sex with his cohort of friends.

Hefner’s former valet Stefan Tetenbaum, who worked for him between 1978 and 1981, alleged in the documentary that Hefner instructed a doctor to examine the women before he allowed them to perform acts on his cronies.

Madison, 42, who moved into the Playboy mansion in 2000 at aged 21, dated Hefner for eight years and opened up in the series about how her time under Hefner led her to consider suicide.

FORMER PLAYBOY BUNNY JAKI NETT GETS CANDID ON MEETING HUGH HEFNER, WHY SHE LEFT THE CLUB: 'I GRIEVED SO MUCH'

During her time in the mansion, the former "Girls Next Door" star would become Hefner’s "special one" or his main girlfriend and often appeared alongside the man in photos.

The late publisher who died in 2017 at age 91, was just 27 when he started the legendary publication that disrupted conventional media from the get-go.

Playboy did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Its first issue Marilyn Monroe on the cover went on to sell more than 50,000 copies and at one point in time, circulated 7 million magazines per month – which allowed Hefner to own and operate a string of exclusive Playboy clubs around Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The entity ceased printing physical copies of its magazine in 2020 and most recently announced rapper Cardi B as its brand ambassador.