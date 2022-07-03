Pink tells supporters of SCOTUS abortion decision to 'NEVER F---ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a defiant pro-choice message following the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, singer Pink told supporters of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to "NEVER F---ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN."

"Let’s be clear," the "What About Us" singer tweeted on June 25, "if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F---ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F--- RIGHT OFF. We good?"

The viral tweet received both praise and criticism.

One fan wrote, "Didn’t think it was possible to love you more!! Cranking your music ALL THE WAY THE F UP!!"

Washington Examiner journalist Christopher Tremoglie commented, "Imagine being so arrogant, that you think this tweet holds any value to any person in the real world… Literally no one cares about your music insofar that this will have any impact on anyone. You’re nowhere near as important as you think you are."

Florida GOP congressional candidate Lavern Spicer commented, "Honey girl the only hit you ever had was off the back of Patti LaBelle on that hoochie a-- remix of ‘Lady Marmalade’. The rest of your songs are some sad sacks of bubblegum pop that no one listens to other than Tayler Swift."

Pink squabbled with critics in several tweets, including one that said, "If you’re replying to my tweet whilst telling me how irrelevant I am….. hmmmmmmmmmmmm."

In a subsequent tweet, she also revealed that her father is a Republican who voted for former President Trump but that he is still pro-choice.

"I love my dad, he was an old white guy too, with a big heart that fought for this country," she wrote in response to a fan who referred to himself as an "old white guy." "He believed that women should have the right to choose. He was also a republican who voted for Trump."

In another tweet she wrote, "The Supreme Court has stolen our basic right to control our bodies and futures. But together, we are a force of nature," while linking to a pro-choice website.

In her latest tweet on Saturday night, she posted a picture of a microphone in what appeared to be a home recording studio, writing, "When they tell you to ‘shut up and sing’…. Okay then."

Pink is among several pop singers like Olivia Rodrigo and Halsey who have spoken out against the ruling.