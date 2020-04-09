Pink details 'terrifying' asthma attack amid coronavirus battle

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pink is one of several celebrities who has shared details of her battle with the coronavirus, and in a new interview, the singer nearly breaks down in tears as she details an asthma attack she suffered at the peak of her symptoms.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres from her California home, Pink shared she's suffered from asthma all her life but hasn't relied on her inhaler for three decades until contracting COVID-19.

"It was terrifying at one point," Pink told the television host. "I've had really, really bad asthma to the point where sometimes I end up in the hospital. I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn't breathe. I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. I couldn't function without it. That's when I started to get really scared."

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

The "What About Us" singer said the experience left her thinking she wouldn't survive.

"Wow, all this crazy stuff I did, and this is it?" the singer recalled thinking at the time. "This is the way it ends?

"This is the scariest thing I've ever been through in my whole life," Pink added as she fought back tears.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pink also went into more detail about her 3-year-old son Jameson's symptoms, admitting that she felt helpless through it all. Jameson suffered from a fever for days on end before it finally broke this week.

"At one point [his temperature] was at 103. I'm calling my doctor, like, 'What do I do?' He's like, 'There's nothing to do. He's 3. We're not seeing this take 3-year-olds out so just stay at home.'

"There's only so much Tylenol you want to give a kid," the mother of two said, adding that Jameson also suffered from stomach pains, diarrhea, chest pains, and headaches.

LAURA BELL BUNDY TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Pink also highlighted a major concern she has with the criticism she's received for being able to get her hands on a test. She revealed she only had the option of getting one test and took it so she would know for certain if the symptoms she and her son were feeling were caused by the novel coronavirus.

"It's very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test. You should be angry that I can get a test and you can't, but being angry at me isn't going to help anything," Pink said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The healthcare system is jacked, the government is failing us by not being prepared but this is where we're at and thank God we're getting better," she added.

Joining Pink in the list of celebrities who have contracted COVID-19 include Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Debi Mazar and Ali Wentworth.