Pink addresses body shaming: 'I don't take well to bullying'

Pink doesn't have time for bullies or body shamers who criticize her weight, and in April she let all her haters know just how little regard she has for their opinions in a lengthy post on Twitter.

Speaking with ET at the BMI Pop Awards where the singer was honored with the BMI President's Award, Pink opened up with ET's Angelique Jackson on her epic response to those who criticized her weight.

"I don't take well to bullying. I never have. I'm not a person that will be bullied. I'm not a person that will stand by watching other people bullied," Pink shared, adding that, despite her punk rock reputation, she's still a real person with real emotions.

"I am a girl, I have feelings and people think I take no sh*t and I'm tough, tougher than nails, but I'm a human being," Pink added.

Pink also said the real problem with critics and body shamers and Internet haters is that they have too high an opinion of themselves and their comments.

"I think people have gotten it wrong. They think their opinion matters and holds weight and I don't know where or why they're giving themselves so much credit you know?" Pink explained. "So I thought it was important for me to remind them that I don't care. My life is full, I like food a lot and I really like to cook, I like to live, I find joy in that and were doing alright in the Hart household."

In the end, Pink says all the criticism and all the hate just builds character and strength.

"Unless you've been dragged through the dirt then it really doesn't end up being worth it when you get to the top right?" Pink said of her storied career, explaining that, through her music, she's "exercised a lot of demons."

Watch the interview for more from the "Raise Your Glass" singer on her battles against bullies

