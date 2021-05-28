Piers Morgan slams 'Friends' as 'most overrated show in TV history' amid HBO Max reunion release

Piers Morgan has made it clear he's not a fan of "Friends."

On Thursday, the day the highly-anticipated reunion special was released on HBO Max , the former "Good Morning Britain" co-host ripped the beloved sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan, 56, railed against the series for the praise its received for decades. It ran on NBC from 1994-2004 and viewers were quite delighted to learn some never-before-heard revelations from the cast members themselves.

When Morgan's son, Spencer Morgan, took to Twitter to poke fun at the people who "think you're too clever to like Friends," the TV personality shared his unpopular opinion with his 7.9 million followers.

"Friends isn’t funny. Never has been, never will be," Morgan's tweet reads.

He also referred to "Friends" as the "Most overrated show in TV history."

Morgan's tweet garnered mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some of his followers admitting they've never seen one episode of the series, while several others used the opportunity to rail against him for his negative commentary.

"Come on Piers.. It's like you're always stuck in second gear. And it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year," one user wrote.

"Which one of them turned you down to incite this level of hatred? Rachel? Monica? Chandler?" another asked.

"I liked you until now. It’s like your intent on losing followers," another claimed.

One person defended the show, writing, "Friends isn’t about being laugh out loud funny all the time. More about the warmth you develop for the characters."

"Piers is actually right for once I’m afraid," another person wrote, siding with Morgan.

"Never watched it, and I never will. Seen enough clips to be certain of that," another reacted.

"I usually agree with what you say but you have this so wrong! Friends is the best sitcom of all time!" one person wrote.

The streaming special featured the entire original cast including LeBlanc, Perry, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, and Schwimmer and series co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. During the various segments, it was revealed the LeBlanc, who played lovable goofball Joey Tribbiani, sustained a "cringe-worthy" fall and was seriously injured.

In another memorable moment, Aniston and Schwimmer revealed their prominent romance on " Friends " almost bled into real life.

"The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer, 54, admitted (via The New York Post ). "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship."

"We never crossed that boundary — we respected that," Schwimmer added, prompting his co-star Matt LeBlanc to jokingly call "bullsh--" on his co-stars.

However, Aniston, 52, backed up Schwimmer’s claim noting that she too had a crush on him but that the timing never worked out for them.

"I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is … on national television!’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop," she explained. "So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

In other noteworthy onscreen moments, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford made appearances.

"Friends: The Reunion" is now streaming on HBO Max.

