Phil Collins' attorneys move to strike ex-wife’s 'scandalous' comments made in court complaint

Phil Collins lawyers are moving to strike statements made by his ex-wife in their ongoing court battle over his $33 million beachfront Miami mansion that he claims are “immaterial,” “impertinent” and “scandalous.”

The former Genesis frontman, 69, is locked in a legal battle with ex-wife Orianne Bates over whether or not she’s entitled to the property that she’s been living in with her new husband.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Bates broke up with Collins via text message in July. At the time, Collins was unaware that she'd remarried. They returned to his Miami home and now she's allegedly refused to vacate the mansion and has hired security guards to keep Collins out.

Collins’ attorneys filed a motion to strike allegations made in Bates' amended complaint on the matter that speaks directly to Collins’ character toward the end of their marriage.

In her complaint, Bates said that Collins was losing his vocal and musical abilities, which led him to develop a drinking problem. She alleges that this sent him into a depression and, by 2019, he was allegedly becoming withdrawn and abusive and intoxicated enough to be unable to stand on his own.

“Since he refused to shower or brush his teeth, Philip’s stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with any people," Bates attorneys wrote. "As a result, Orianne had no choice, but to distance herself from him.”

After an operation on his back, she claims that he became addicted to antidepressants and pain killers.

“What do any of these allegations have to do with a cause of action for breach of an oral contract to give Mrs. Bates 50% of a Florida house? And what is the possible relevance of these allegations to the claims for declaratory judgment, fraud or misrepresentation, promissory estoppel, breach of fiduciary duty, or unjust enrichment?” Collins lawyers wrote in their motion to strike. “‘Absolutely nothing’ is the answer.”

Bates also alleged that Collins was unable to have sex with her and “stopped showering, brushing his teeth and dressing properly.”

“As his physical state deteriorated, Philip was unable to perform, compose songs or record music," she claimed in her complaint. "He was either incapable or he refused to provide emotional support, love or care for his children or Orianne.”

But Collins's lawyers said the allegations were not relevant.

“We ask the Court again to think — What do such allegations have to do with a breach of contract or declaratory judgment action, or any other claim by the defendants? Is the Court going to hear evidence about the parties’ sex life or examine Phil Collins’ dental records, or get photographs of his wardrobe to decide if he verbally promised Mrs. Bates 50% of his Miami Beach mansion? Of course not,” Collins attorneys state.

Collins and Bates married in 1999 and had two kids together. They originally split in 2006 and she reportedly received a $46.7 million divorce settlement in 2008.

In 2016, the couple reunited and began living together again although they never remarried. Their two sons are reportedly not living in the Miami mansion with their mother.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.