Abby Hornacek and Pete Hegseth preview inaugural Fox Nation summit in Arizona

Abby Hornacek and Pete Hegseth appeared on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning to preview the inaugural Fox Nation fan appreciation summit, which takes place later today in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The event, which is hosted by Hornacek, gives fans a chance to meet their favorite Fox Nation personalities in-person and features a live 90-minute show with Tomi Lahren, Tom Shillue, Bill Bennett, Lawrence Jones, David Webb, Ed Henry, and Diamond & Silk.

Select guests will also be able to pitch their own show ideas to Fox Nation producers and be contestants on “The Quiz Show” with Shillue. Guests can also purchase merchandise at the Fox Nation pop-up shop and pick up free gifts. The event will be streamed live on Fox Nation, starting Tuesday at 10:00pm ET.

FOX NATION STARS TO HOLD Q-AND-A WITH FANS AT INAUGURAL SUMMIT

Hornacek and Hegseth gave "Fox & Friends" viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the event, including their pop-a-shot challenge.

Hornacek is the daughter of former NBA coach and player Jeff Hornacek, while Hegseth played basketball at Princeton University.

"Not a single person said they were pulling for me," Hegseth quipped.

'I'VE DONE SOME DUMB THINGS, I'LL DO DUMB THINGS AGAIN:' FOX NATION RECOUNTS COLLAPSE OF BIDEN’S 1988 WH RUN

Hornacek said they can already feel the energy from the fans, and she expects the first annual Fox Nation summit to be a hit.

"It's going to be a big ole party," Hegseth said. "Lots of politics, great speeches, great folks."

In coordination with the event, Fox Nation is offering a special 99-cent promotional rate for a month-long subscription, expiring May 19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Nation is an on-demand streaming service launched last November to give Fox News Channel’s most passionate fans access to an extensive library of exclusive content.

The service features thousands of hours of content, including daily short-form programming from Lahren, Webb, Judge Andrew Napolitano and more, plus long-form investigative series.