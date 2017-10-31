'Pen Pineapple Apple Pen' singer to sing to Trump in Japan

President Trump’s Asia trip begins Saturday in Tokyo, and he expects to be greeted with entertainment from viral singer Pikotaro, The Washington Post reported, citing Kyodo News Agency.

“Pen Pineapple Apple Pen” propelled the 43-year-old singer-- whose real name is Daimaou Kosaka-- into international stardom. The artist dons a leopard scarf and snake outfit in his music video that has over 110 million views on YouTube.

The song even has Ivanka Trump’s then 5-year-old daughter, Arabella, singing it.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saw the video and used it as an opportunity to praise President Trump’s granddaughter.

“When I told him that I'd never seen such a cute version of PPAP, he was really happy,” Abe told Japanese newspaper The Mainichi. Pikotaro was invited because Abe knew Arabella was a fan, The Post reported.

Many people compare “PPAP,” which is what the song is known for, to South Korean musician Psy’s viral “Gangnam Style,” according to Newsweek.