Paulina Porizkova wows in blue bikini as she poses under waterfall during getaway in Costa Rica

Model Paulina Porizkova showed off her bikini body in an Instagram video shared Wednesday.

The 56-year-old model wore a blue bikini and rinsed her hair under a waterfall her group had come across while on a hike in Costa Rica.

"Do go chasing waterfalls! While on a jungle hike, we stumbled on this amazing waterfall," Porizkova captioned the video. "Good thing I always wear a bikini to hike in the jungle."

Porizkova shared that the group had gotten lost after discovering the waterfall.

"I should also add that we got totally lost after this, and wandered the jungle for about an hour before finding our way," she added. "Thank you for the great camera work and for trusting me to get us the hell out."

Porizkova's social media followers were quick to comment on the post. "Stunning," wrote one person. "Beautiful," said another. "Looking fantastic and fit," said another individual, who also complimented Porizkova on the color of her two-piece.

Porizkova has spent the summer traveling. The model went on a vacation with "someone special" in early June. While Porizkova never confirmed, speculation pointed to the model's new love interest as her travel partner.

The model and director Aaron Sorkin seemingly confirmed their relationship with their first red carpet appearance at the 93rd Academy Awards in April.

Porizkova had previously been married to the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. The singer passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at the age of 75. The couple had separated the year before his death.

"Grieving to me is, unlike heartbreak — which just leaves you completely raw and exposed — grief is almost like a time-release," the model told Yahoo! in a video interview she posted back in May.

"People would speak to me and I couldn't understand them; it really felt like people were speaking a totally different language," she explained. "And this is of course when you have to deal with lawyers and deal with money and accountants and figure out what's supposed to happen and then make decisions about this and that — and I remember thinking, ‘I don't even know what you're saying, so how can you expect me to make any sort of a decision?’"