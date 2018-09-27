Paul McCartney claims John Lennon liked only 1 of his Beatles songs

Paul McCartney admitted that he and John Lennon “were competitive” with each other and that his former Beatles bandmate only “once” praised one of his songs.

McCartney made the remarks during a “60 Minutes” interview, set to air on Sunday. A clip of the interview was posted by CBS News on Thursday.

The music legend said he and Lennon were “not openly” competitive with one another, although it was something they confessed to “later.”

“He’d have written ‘Strawberry Fields,’ I would write ‘Penny Lane,’” McCartney said of their songwriting dynamic. “He’s remembering his old area in Liverpool, so I’ll remember mine.”

But compliments from Lennon were apparently rare, as McCartney claimed that he was given one “only once the whole time.”

The accolade was in regards to a track off the “Revolver” album, “Here, There and Everywhere,” McCartney said, adding that it was “one of my songs.”

“‘That’s a really good song, lad. I love that song.’” McCartney recalled him saying. “And I was like, ‘Yes! He likes it!’”

And McCartney has “remembered it to this day,” he said before adding: “It’s pathetic really.”

The musician said he would at times offer Lennon praise, although certain circumstances apparently made doing so a little easier.

“Yeah, I would tell him his stuff was great,” he said. “You’d normally have to be a little bit drunk. It helped.”