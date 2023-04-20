Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Patti LuPone branded 'too old' to be in musical show: 'It's so sad'

'Les Misérables' actress says she wanted to be in Lorne Michaels' produced show 'Schmigadoon!'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Even with a stacked resume and Tony and Grammy Awards under her belt, musical legend Patti LuPone cannot have her pick of roles, admitting she was recently rejected from a musical show because of her age.

LuPone, 73, revealed that she was so interested in joining the comedy musical series "Schmigadoon!," co-executive produced by "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, that she inquired with producers about joining the first season, which premiered in the summer of 2021.

"I wanted to be in ‘Schmigadoon!,' and I was too old," LuPone said in an interview with Mashable. 

When asked to expand on what she meant, LuPone reiterated her age was an issue. "Exactly what I said. We reached out to them and said I want to be in ‘Schmigadoon!.' They said, 'Sorry. You're too old.'" 

Patti LuPone smiles on the Tony Awards red carpet in a square cut, black dress and red lipstick

Musical legend Patti LuPone says she had interest in being in "Schmigadoon!" but was rejected because of her age. (Dia Dipasupil)

Representatives for the series did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

The first season of the show, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, follows characters in the town of Schmigadoon that parody musicals from the ‘40s and ’50s.  The second season, which is airing now, follows a similar ensemble cast as they live in the town of Schmicago, spoofing musicals from the ‘60s and ’70s. 

The show was created by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, who writes all the music for the show, while serving as showrunner.

The cast of "Schmigadoon!" including Kristin Chenoweth in yellow, Cecily Strong in a bright orange, Keegan-Michael Key in a grey shirt and navy blazer and Alan Cumming in a green plaid suit set sit around a table in a photo from the second season

The second season, which is fronted by stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, also stars Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. (Apple TV+)

"It's so sad. And it's depressing," LuPone said of being turned down. 

"It's their loss! I don't know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!"

Actor Martin Short, also 73, is credited in both the first and second seasons of the show.

LuPone currently stars in the film "Beau is Afraid," in theaters now.

Patti Lupone holds out her arms in a black gown with a keyhole top at the chest and winged arms on the red carpet

Patti Lupone called the rejection "depressing." (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

