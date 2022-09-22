Will Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo reunite?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick Dempsey would definitely work with Ellen Pompeo again.

The two previously starred together in "Grey's Anatomy."

"I would love to work with her again," Dempsey said during an interview with Extra.

Dempsey has a "couple ideas" for projects he'd like to do with Pompeo.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'll tell her first and then see if we can realize them," Dempsey said.

Dempsey noted that the "chemistry" he has with the actress is what makes him want to work together again. "Grey's Anatomy" is the longest-running primetime medical drama as well as ABC's longest-running show. The show has aired 18 seasons and has been renewed for a 19th.

"It has always been a really special relationship Ellen and I have had together in front of the screen and behind it as well," Dempsey further explained.

"I think a lot of the success of the show was because of the chemistry and the relationship, and people want to believe in love and all of that," he added. "I meet people around the world who were wishing we were actually together, but she's got Christopher [Ivery] and I have [my wife] Jillian, and they are incredible people."

While "Grey's Anatomy" won't be coming to a close any time soon, Pompeo admitted during an interview with Insider she has been working behind the scenes to halt the long-running show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," Pompeo told the outlet.

"​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be? What story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"