Paris Jackson slams 'meltdown' reports after seeking mental health treatment

Paris Jackson lashed out once more at reports she was having a meltdown after she took a break from work and social media, allegedly to seek mental health treatment.

"There’s no meltdown, no 'losing [my] s—t,' or being demanding of anyone. please don’t believe what you read," the 20-year-old model wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets (via Entertainment Tonight) onSaturday. "Just bc i was spotted grabbing coffee in LA after taking a nice long break from the chaotic media for some reason makes 'journalists' think they can run wild with my name."

"I said it before and i’ll say it again, i’m the happiest and healthiest i’ve been in a long time," she added.

The rant comes on the heels of Jackson's father, King of Pop Michael Jackson, being the subject of a documentary about his alleged sexual abuses of young boys.

Jackson's estate blasted "Leaving Neverland" as a "character assassination" after the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Last month, the Sound Flowers singer spoke out about reports of her wellbeing, writing, "The media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!"

In 2013, Paris was hospitalized for an alleged suicide attempt, which sources said was not her first.