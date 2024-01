Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Hugh Hefner was allegedly shaking in his famous red robe when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape was leaked.

The claim was made by the Playboy magazine founder’s third and final wife, Crystal Hefner, in her new memoir, "Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself."

"[Hefner] told me that he filmed all kinds of things in his bedroom," Crystal told Fox News Digital. "He had little cutouts, and that’s where they would record. And once the Pam and Tommy Lee tapes came out, it did scare him because he had a security guard dump them all into the ocean."

In her book, Crystal said her husband, who was 60 years her senior, carried a disposable camera wherever he went and encouraged both girlfriends and hopeful Bunnies at the Playboy Mansion to pose provocatively for him.

"A lot of girls did, and I watched as those cameras filled up with the most incriminating images – rolls and rolls of potential blackmail if he ever wanted to use it that way," she wrote. "He also kept a little black book where he wrote down the names of every single woman who went up to the bedroom. And I’d recently discovered little spy holes on either side of the big televisions at the foot of the bed, where one might set up cameras."

Crystal said she confronted the magazine mogul. He proudly told her, "I used to do a lot of filming. VHS. I had hours of video, hundreds of sexy tapes." He then noted, "It’s my bedroom. My house."

It was then that Hefner allegedly told her, "I destroyed them all. After the Pam and Tommy Lee thing."

Crystal alleged in the book that Hefner told her some of the videos were of him having sex with multiple women.

"We were disposable," Crystal wrote.

Anderson, a fellow Playboy cover girl, married Lee, one of the founders of Mötley Crüe, in 1995 after dating for just four days. They became the center of a scandal in 1996 when a safe containing a sex tape of the two was stolen by a disgruntled ex-employee.

The couple attempted to block the video’s release, and the "Baywatch" actress sued the video distribution company that had access to the tape. However, it was eventually released online and Anderson dropped the suit.

Crystal’s marriage to Hefner ended when he died in 2017 at age 91. Crystal alleged that during their union, Hefner would be on the prowl for "fresh girls" to join them behind closed doors. In her book, Crystal wrote that "it became my job to help find girls to come up to the bedroom at parties at the mansion, or on an increasingly rare night out. It was part of the reason we… went out at all."

"I realized early on that sex was part of the role, but over time it took me time to realize that Hef doesn’t care about what anyone else wants or needs," she told Fox News Digital. "It’s all his needs, and we’re just there to meet them. That happened over time."

"Women were always throwing themselves all over Hef that you had to be on guard and make sure you looked the best at all times in case you were going to be replaced," she shared. "There were a lot of parties. A lot of girls wanted to come upstairs, maybe out of curiosity, or maybe they wanted to just say that they did. I’m not exactly sure what all the motives were. Some wanted to be Playmates."

"But … I was happy to have other women with me in the bedroom because it was less pressure," the 37-year-old continued. "It felt like less of a performance I had to put on. That’s what Hef wanted, and I was fine with it. At that point, I realized, ‘This man cannot be in love with me if he [wants] multiple people in the bedroom. That’s not love."

Crystal said she was content that Hefner wasn’t in love with her. The feeling was mutual.

"I respected him in the beginning, cared for him and loved him, but not in the way that … I’m in love with this person," she said. "Not at all."

Crystal said that when it came to having multiple partners, Hefner didn’t sway from his preference.

"The girls that he would look at or want to be around were always baby face, blonde, white girls with big boobs," she said. "Skinny girls with implants or big boobs. They all had to be blonde. It’s crazy because you think of Playboy [as] freedom [of] expression, and … it’s just what Hef liked. He put the blonde white girls in the magazine all the time, most of the time. It’s crazy how he got away with that for so long. He probably really affected beauty standards and culture."

In the book, Crystal alleged that Hefner used "little blue pills" in the bedroom. He would play Madonna’s "Dress You Up" to create "his idea that we were all having a fun party time."

Crystal said she played that song "over and over again" so that no other song, including any of her favorites, would be associated with his bedroom.

"I definitely have been in a grocery store and as Madonna’s ‘Dress You Up" comes over the loudspeaker, I just stop, lose my breath a little bit and do a little smirk," she said. "This is so weird to have PTSD to this in a grocery store."

Today, Crystal is in "a happy, healthy relationship." She splits her time between Los Angeles and her lychee farm in Hawaii as she continues to "live my best, finally free life."

"This book is about … self-worth," said Crystal. "It’s about self-love. There was a huge imbalance of power when I was at the Playboy Mansion between Hef and me, and I didn’t know who I was. I didn’t have any power. And when you don’t know who you are, that could be given to you by somebody else, but it could also be taken away. So, I really want, especially women, to read this book and be able to get a sense of self-worth and have a lot of self-love."

Playboy didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about Crystal's book. At the time of A&E’s 2022 docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy," a spokesperson issued a statement.

"Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy," the statement said. "We trust and validate these women and their stories, and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount."

"The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences," it added. "We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today."

"As an organization with a more than 80% female workforce, we are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities."

In 2022, Hefner’s former girlfriend, Holly Madison, said in the "Power: Hugh Hefner" podcast that he took nonconsensual nude photos of women with a disposable camera.

Crystal tweeted to Madison that she found "thousands" of "those disposable camera photos."

"I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them," she wrote. "They’re gone."