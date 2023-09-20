Expand / Collapse search
Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has concerns about AI: 'It's a bit of a Pandora's box'

Osbourne will appear on the second season of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ and hosts a podcast with his family, ‘The Osbournes Podcast’

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
'The Osbournes' star Jack Osbourne has concerns about AI: 'It's a bit of a Pandora's box'

'The Osbournes' star Jack Osbourne has concerns about AI: ‘It's a bit of a Pandora’s box’

Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne spoke with Fox News Digital about what he likes and doesn’t like about artificial intelligence.

Jack Osbourne has dueling opinions about the use of artificial intelligence.

"I use it. I use it all the time. You know, we use it a ton for graphics and for stuff with the podcasts," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The 38-year-old said he uses programs like ChatGPT "as a foundation. I don't ever use it as like a finished product, but I'll punch something, and I'm like, ‘Oh cool. This is a good starting piece.’"

And while Osbourne appreciates its capabilities, he admits he could see things taking a turn with the rapid growth of AI.

Close up of Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne told Fox News Digital he uses artificial intelligence like ChatGPT in some of his work but thinks "it could get really bad" at some point if there's too much use of the technology. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I think it, it could get really s---ty. It could get really bad," he said. 

One of his concerns is what it could mean for his children’s future. "The Osbournes" alum shares daughters Andy Rose, 7, Minnie Theodora, 5, and Maple Artemis, 1, with his fiancée Aree Gearhart. He is also father to daughter Pearl, 11, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Ozzy Osbourne with his family

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne arriving at the 2015 Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. (Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images)

"If my child was like, ‘I'm going to go to school to be a coder,’ I'd be like, ‘Don't bother. Go learn to be a carpenter or a tiler or a framer or something if you want to be creative, because AI can't do that," the media personality said.

"It’s great. But I think it's a bit of a Pandora's box, and to the point of coding, the worst thing they could have ever done is teach AI how to code."

'The Osbournes' star Jack Osbourne has concerns about AI: ‘It’s a bit of a Pandora’s box’ Video

Education is already seeing a shift in the use of AI.

It was announced earlier this year that Harvard University will incorporate AI chatbots to teach introductory coding courses for the fall semester.

According to the school's newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, the AI bot will help students find errors in their coding, answer questions, offer feedback and help students learn more about the coding process in other ways.

The course’s teacher, Professor David Malan, explained that, though the bot will have question-answering capabilities, its answers can be reviewed by human staff members. He also explained that the bot's purpose is to help guide students through the learning process instead of outright answering questions for them. 

Harvard campus gates

Harvard University announced it would be using artificial intelligence in an introductory coding class for its fall semester. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Osbourne isn’t alone in his concerns about AI's impact on creativity.

"America’s Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell told Fox News Digital recently he’s "not a fan of it," adding, "anything which is faking it is for me a bit of a problem."

Simon Cowell posing with his arms crossed

"America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell told Fox News Digital he's "not a fan" of AI. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But his fellow judge Howie Mandel has a warmer feeling toward the technology.

"I am embracing AI. I have AI in my office," Mandel said.

"I work with a company that is creating a proto, they’re called, they’re a hologram company that does it. And I love the ability to do more things than I can do and be in more places than I can be with the use of technology."

Howie Mandel smiling and posing on the red carpet

Howie Mandel said he uses AI regularly and is "embracing" it. (John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

The comedian did want to see some regulation with it though.

"I think as long as we have the right to kind of own and profit off of images and material that we have either prompted or looks like us, then there is no problem with AI," Mandel said.

