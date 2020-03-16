Orlando Bloom says Katy Perry wedding may be pushed back due to coronavirus

Orlando Bloom revealed that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak may affect his and pregnant fiancee Katy Perry’s wedding date.

The 43-year-old movie star proposed on Valentine's Day 2019 and the A-List couple has been planning their wedding around their respective work obligations ever since. However, speaking with The Times U.K., Bloom admitted that their mysterious destination wedding may be hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we're going to be traveling and we don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable," he explained.

The couple’s professional lives have already been impacted by the spread of the virus. On Friday, the 35-year-old “American Idol” judge left Australia after canceling various events she had scheduled. She was reportedly confined to her hotel room for 24 hours prior to her departure out of an abundance of caution after two employees at the Universal Music building in Woolloomooloo were exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Bloom announced via Instagram that production on his Amazon series “Carnival Row,” which shoots in Prague, was among the myriad of TV shows that chose to shut down production to help combat the spread of the virus.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” Bloom said, according to People.

“We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” he added.

The star concluded his message with a note about self-quarantining and telling his followers to do the same.

Perry and Bloom are expecting their first child together after the singer confirmed pregnancy rumors by way of a music video for her newest song “Never Worn White.”

The baby will be Perry's first, and the second for Bloom, who shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Elsewhere in the interview with The Times, Bloom revealed that he spent six months in 2016 on a self-imposed abstinence kick. He said that a friend gave him the advice to try removing sex from the equation in order to have a more meaningful relationship with the women he meets.

"I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” the actor revealed. “I know that sounds crazy."