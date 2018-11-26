Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dead at 83

Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, has died at age 83.

Representatives for Winfrey told Fox News that Lee died on Thanksgiving Day at her Wisconsin home.

“The family of Vernita Lee are saddened to share of her passing on November 22, 2018, at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was 83 years old. Born May 2, 1935, she is survived by her daughters Oprah Winfrey and Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, grandchildren Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown and great-grandchildren Jaxon Praise Perez, Chai Theresa Perez, Donovan Hayes and Trinity Hayes. She was predeceased by son Jeffrey Lee (1960-1989) and daughter Patricia Lee Lloyd (1959-2003). Private funeral services have been held. Memorial donations in Vernita’s name may be made to Feeding America,” her obituary reads.

A rep for Winfrey told us she has no further comment at this time.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, she and Oprah reportedly had a difficult relationship as the TV mogul was raised by her maternal grandmother until the age of six while Lee worked as a housemaid in Milwaukee. However, the relationship was eventually mended in 1990 when Oprah welcomed her mother onto her show for a personal stylist makeover.

Lee has already been laid to rest at a private funeral ceremony, according to a spokesperson.

