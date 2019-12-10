Olivia Culpo says Christian McCaffrey relationship is going 'really great'

Olivia Culpo gushed over her NFL boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

In a new interview, Culpo opened up about boyfriend McCaffrey — a running back for the Carolina Panthers — and says things are going “really great.”

“We have so much in common,” the former Miss Universe told People magazine about McCaffrey. “It’s really easy for us, so I’m grateful.”

The 27-year-old model and the 23-year-old football star have been dating for about six months. Culpo previously dated Danny Amendola, who is currently a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.

In a May interview on “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” Culpo discussed receiving unwanted DMs on Instagram from married men.

“You know how many people I want to out?” Culpo asked. “Nothing irks me more than when someone slides into my DMs.”

The social media influencer noted that messaging her on Instagram is her “number one red flag,” and warned those who choose to DM her while in a relationship, “I am going to put you on blast.”

“I really want to screen cap all of them, and just be, like, ‘Hey all of you guys, tell your wives that they need to leave,'” she added. “I’m offended that you think that I would even take the bait, honestly.”

That same month, Culpo and McCaffrey became romantically linked when the two followed each other on Instagram and started liking each other’s photos.

“Can’t you just like a photo?” Culpo laughingly asked host McCarthy. “Can’t you just double tap, and sometimes it’s an accident? My hand slipped."