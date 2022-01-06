Oliver Hudson recalls when Kurt Russell 'was not a happy dad' after his arrest at age 16

Oliver Hudson recalled the time he got in trouble as a teen and had to face the wrath of his famous dad, Kurt Russell.

The "Splitting Up Together" actor, 45, appeared for an interview on Wednesday where he discussed a foolish thing he did at age 16 with his friends that involved inadvertently firing paintball guns at adults.

"I did get arrested when I was 16 years old. It was a crazy story 'cause they had to call the parents, and they said, 'What's your dad's name?' and I said, 'Oh my God. Kurt Russell,'" he explained to the hosts.

He said that the officers initially thought he was messing with them and was digging himself into deeper trouble. However, once they believed him, the cops allegedly began arguing with each other over who would get to make a phone call to the famous actor.

Co-host Kelly Ripa asked if Russell was furious or understanding when he came to pick his kid up at the police station. Fortunately, Oliver revealed that his dad was pretty understanding of the whole thing and kept in mind that he too had done regrettable things in his youth.

"Look, we were stupid. We had paintball guns. We were doing dumb things, as kids do," Hudson explained. "He understood what it was like for him when he was the age; he did stupid stuff as well."

The star added: "But he was not a happy dad, let's just say that."

However, just because Russell was understanding doesn’t mean that his son escaped punishment for the boneheaded arrest. Hudson appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2018 where he told the same story to the host. In this version, though, he explained his dad’s philosophy on justice for such an offense.

"My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior," he told Kimmel at the time. "I had to shoot up my car, dent it up, and drive that for the rest of my existence."

"His philosophy is, I know what I did was wrong, right? So why ground me?" Hudson cocluded. "So at point-blank range you're going to destroy your car and you're going to have to drive it for the rest of however long you own this car."

Oliver is the son of Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn. However, People reports that he is very close with Russell given that his mom started dating him when he was about 6 years old.