Notice of UK paper’s loss in Meghan Markle lawsuit must appear on front page, judge rules

Notice of a British newspaper's loss in a court case involving Meghan Markle must appear on its front page -- and be posted on its website for a full week, a U.K. judge has ruled, according to a report.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry in 2019 had sued Associated Newspapers Ltd. (ANL) – publisher of The Mail and its website -- alleging the publications had invaded Markle’s privacy and infringed on her copyright by obtaining and then publishing the contents of a letter from Markle to her father, Thomas Markle, The Guardian reported.

Articles about the letter appeared in The Mail on Sunday and on TheMailOnline website, according to The Guardian.

The Mail’s notice about its court defeat must appear on the front page of The Mail on Sunday and must be posted on the website for a full week – and include a hyperlink to the full court ruling, high court judge Lord Justice Warby decided, according to The Guardian.

Markle had requested that the notice remain posted online for six months, "to act as a deterrent to future infringers," but Warby was "not persuaded" that six months was appropriate, The Guardian reported.

In his decision, Warby wrote that the requested front-page notice was "modest by comparison," considering The Mail spent more than two years devoting "a very considerable amount of space" to articles that infringed on Markle’s privacy.

The judge’s ruling included a formal declaration that ANL "misused her private information and infringed on her copyright," The Guardian added.

ANL’s lawyers were denied permission to appeal the ruling, the report said.

A recorded television interview of Markle and Prince Harry speaking with Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to air Sunday evening on CBS.