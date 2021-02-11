North West's painting is real says fan with nearly identical painting from same art class

The authenticity of North West's recent mountain landscape painting was called into question -- but a former art student of the same teacher is coming to her defense.

The controversy started after Kim Kardashian posted her daughter's art on social media by those who questioned whether the 7-year-old could paint such an impressive painting.

Kardashian quickly spoke out against those questioning her daughter's artistic abilities and now a fan spoke to Fox News saying she has an almost-identical painting because she studied under the same local art teacher: Celeste Astor Frederickson.

The source told Fox News she took art classes from Frederickson when she was the same age as North.

"She had a studio in Agoura Hills [in California] and I took classes there from about 6 to 8 years old along with my sister. Celeste taught all ages. I even saw high school kids at her studio," the source said.

NORTH WEST COMPARED TO BOB ROSS AFTER KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS HER ARTWORK

As for the intricate details in North's painting, the source revealed everyone goes through the same learning process.

"All the students paint similar designs and images when starting out," the insider described. "You start with trees and mountains and then work your way up once you've mastered a skill. I remember doing a lot of paintings of landscapes and animals."

"First, we would sketch with a charcoal pencil and then paint layer by layer. Celeste would teach you all the different techniques. She gave assistance in terms of the techniques or showed us certain tools to use for different textures. I remember her being very encouraging and positive but we 100% did all the work," the source added.

Frederickson's daughter spoke out on TikTok earlier this week to defend North. Camryn Frederickson revealed that her mother owns the For Art’s Sake studio in Westlake Village and said North came in two weeks ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My mom taught me how to paint this and she taught North how to paint the same one, just two weeks ago," Camryn explained. "She's been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone who comes to her classes starts with the exact same painting when they're starting out."