Nicole Richie stuns in golden gown for glamorous solo holiday shoot: 'My family forgot'

Nicole Richie is taking matters into her own hands.

The 40-year-old is a member of quite a star-studded family, being the adopted daughter of music legend Lionel Richie and sister to model Sofia Richie.

Furthermore, she is married to Good Charlotte musician Joel Madden and is biologically related to singer Sheila E.

Despite having quite the impressive clan behind her, Richie elected to take some solo pictures in celebration of the holidays this year.

The "Nikki Fre$h" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the results: a pair of photos of Richie donning a pleated, metallic gold gown from Oscar de la Renta.

The dress featured long, billowing sleeves and an oversized skirt. To complete the ensemble, Richie tied her hair back tight and put on golden heels and jewelry as she posed dramatically in a chair.

"My family forgot to take a holiday photo this year…" she said in the caption. "But i didn’t."

The humorous post didn't go without catching her family's attention, as Sofia, 23, commented her thoughts.

"Head honcho," she wrote, followed by a string of flame emojis.

"Always stunning," actress Zoe Saldana wrote in the comments.

Added Jennifer Garner: "Exactly as it should be."

Richie has quite an affinity for the holiday season, as she explained to People magazine earlier this year.

"We go really big during the holidays," she explained at the time. "And by holidays, I mean, October 1st."

The star continued: "The decorations come out and then I've got Thanksgiving boxes and then I do Christmas the day after Thanksgiving is over. So, we go really big over here."

She said that "the holidays are my favorite time of year."

"It really takes over, but I love it," Richie said.

