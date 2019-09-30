Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share loving selfie on romantic getaway in Italy

Keith Urban shared some love for his wife, Nicole Kidman, while on a romantic Italian vacation.

Urban, 51, took to Instagram to post an incredibly affectionate selfie with the “Big Little Lies” actress, 52, as they relaxed and soaked up the gorgeous scenery. In the snap, she stands with one arm around Urban and her other hand on his face while he smiles with both of his eyes closed.

“Sunset in Firenze—— ... with my love. - KU,” the country singer captioned the snap.

In addition to the selfie, Urban showed a photo of the sun setting over what People reports to be Florence’s Ponte Vecchio.

The couple, who wed in 2006 and are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, aren’t shy about using vacation photo opportunities to celebrate their family.

In July, Kidman shared a rare snap of her daughters in silhouette as they stare through the clock at Paris’ Musee d’Orsay to celebrate Sunday Rose’s birthday.

Prior to that, Urban made public another travel snap of his wife to commemorate their 13th wedding anniversary.

"Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx - KU‬," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Kidman posted a photo which shows Urban sweetly kissing her on her forehead. "...love ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby," she wrote alongside the snap.

Earlier this year, Kidman told a heartwarming story of the moment she knew that Urban was the one she wanted to marry.

Speaking to People magazine, the star talked about a time back in 2005 shortly after she met Urban at an event in Los Angeles. The duo grew closer in the following months. Then the country singer made a grand, romantic gesture to prove his affection.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she told the outlet. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

Fox News Mariah Haas contributed to this report.