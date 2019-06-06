Beyonce's reaction to watching Jay-Z talk to Warriors' owner's wife goes viral

Beyoncé seemed less than thrilled when her husband and rapper Jay-Z was speaking with Nicole Curran, the wife of the Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob, during game three of the NBA finals.

The “Drunk in Love” singer — in between her husband and Curran — was seated courtside at the Wednesday night faceoff between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. In a video shared by ESPN on Twitter, Curran is seen leaning over at one point to speak to Jay-Z, just before he and Beyoncé wave to the camera. Shortly after, the rapper and Curran resume talking — seemingly to the annoyance of Queen Bee.

Social media users were quick to note the expression on the singer’s face turned from a smile to what appeared to be a scowl. Beyoncé later shifts over toward Curran — a move some fans argued online appeared to be the singer setting a boundary.

ADELE EXPERTLY RAPS NICKI MINAJ, DANCES TO BEYONCE AT PARTY POST-DIVORCE ANNOUNCEMENT

“Beyoncé just scooted this woman out of her personal space,” wrote on Twitter user.

“Beyoncé don’t like that girl beside her at all,” wrote another.

“How dare her talk across Beyoncé,” said a third.

“Beyoncé was not feeling that lil lady leaning over her to chat with her man,” wrote a fourth.

Photos of the “Partition” singer’s seemingly displeased face also quickly became a meme.

BEYONCÉ TEARFULLY DEDICATES GLAAD AWARD TO DECEASED UNCLE WHO LOST BATTLE WITH HIV

“Me whenever someone just doesn't get that they are all in my personal space,” wrote one fan.

Per Buzzfeed, the encounter went so viral that fans later found Curran’s Instagram page and flooded the comments on her photos with bee emojis — later leading her to disable the comments section altogether.

Later, seemingly referring to the viral moment, Curran posted a photo of herself and Beyoncé alongside the caption: “We should all help and support each other.”