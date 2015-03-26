Nicki Minaj Mourns Cousin's Death as Police Hunt For His Killer

Rapper Nicki Minaj was mourning the death of her cousin who was fatally shot over the July Fourth weekend as police in New York hunted for his killer Tuesday, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement sources said Nicholas Telemaque, 27, died after suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso" early Monday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Police are investigating the shooting but did not yet have a suspect in custody.

Minaj, who is currently on tour with Britney Spears, tweeted photos of Telemaque on Monday, calling him "my precious cousin" and "my baby" who "lived in Brooklyn his whole life."