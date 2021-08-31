Expand / Collapse search
Nick Jonas eats off of wife Priyanka Chopra's backside in cheeky photo: 'Yummy'

The 'Quantico' actress the 'The Voice' coach married in 2018

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Nick Jonas knows a "delicious" snack when he sees it.

Priyanka Chopra shared a hilarious photo to Instagram Sunday of her husband taking a fork and knife to her butt while she was wearing a bikini.

"Snack," the 39-year-old joked in the caption.

While A-list stars such as Drew Barrymore called the goofy photo "amazing," it was the reaction of Chopra’s cousin that had everyone losing their minds.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA DETAILS HOW SHE AND NICK JONAS STAY CONNECTED TO FAMILY DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed," Parineeti Chopra commented.

The joke garnered more than 37,000 "likes."

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas (R) married in 2018. 

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas (R) married in 2018.  (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jonas, 28, reposted the photo to his Instagram Story and wrote, "Perfect Sunday." 

The former "Quantico" star also shared a solo selfie of her bikini body, captioning it, "Sundays like this tho…"

"Yummy," Jonas wrote in the comments section.

The new photos come as the couple finally have reunited after a long time apart, as Chopra has been filming "Citadel" in London and Jonas has hit the road with the Jonas Brothers for their "Remember This" tour.

Earlier this month, Page Six obtained exclusive photos of the pair packing on the PDA while at lunch in London with the actress’ mother, Madhu Chopra.

While dining outdoors, Madhu even snapped a few photos of the couple while they embraced, with the "Levels" crooner kissing and cuddling his wife at the table as she captured the moment.

Jonas and Priyanka married in 2018 with two lavish celebrations, one a traditional Christian wedding and the other a traditional Indian wedding.

