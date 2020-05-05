Nick Cordero's doctors are 'hoping and praying' he wakes up from coma amid coronavirus fight: 'We need him to follow commands'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nick Cordero's wife revealed he is making progress as he remains in the hospital fighting complications from the coronavirus and doctors are now hoping and praying he wakes up soon.

Amanda Kloots, who has been married to the Broadway star since 2017, revealed on Monday that the actor and singer was beginning to make improvements.

"Quick Nick update. He is doing good. He is in recovery today and things are going well," Kloots said in an Instagram Story. "Numbers on machines are coming down, which is great. And we still need him to wake up."

Cordero has been in the ICU for weeks due to complications doctors believe stem from the coronavirus. Over the last month, the "Blue Bloods" actor has been in a medically induced coma.

Kloots furthered that doctors are "just hoping and praying" he begins responding to their commands.

"We need him to follow commands. Look left, look right. His eyes are opening up. Unfortunately, they're not connecting to anything but small, little steps," she added.

According to his wife, Cordero's right leg was amputated last month amid the coronavirus battle and his body recently went into septic shock.

Over the weekend, Cordero was able to be taken off of a ventilator machine following a tracheostomy procedure. His wife stressed that being taken off of the ventilator was a "positive" step but he is still receiving assisted breathing.

Later on Monday, Kloots kept it real by posting a selfie in her husband's clothes at home.

"I now just wear all of Nicks clothes," she captioned the Instagram story.

Kloots' updates about her husband's health have become a daily occurrence on social media. She has started the hashtag #WakeUpNick and often shares videos of well-wishers across the globe who post inspiring videos and photos in hopes that he will wake from his coma.