Nick Carter blames family dynamic for missing sister Leslie's funeral

“Complicated” family ties kept Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter from attending the funeral of his younger sister Leslie, who died last week at the age of 25.

According to a report from E! Online, Carter blamed the family dynamic in a statement explaining why he did not attend this weekend.

“I wanted to be at my sister’s funeral, but my family has always had a complicated dynamic,” he said. “I love my family. I want to thank everyone for all of their compassion and support that I have received during this most difficult time.”

Leslie Carter died Jan. 31, reportedly from a prescription drug overdose. She was buried at the Chautauqua County cemetery this weekend. The reported 60-70 mourners who attended included Leslie’s other brother, Aaron Carter.

Last week, Nick Carter announced via his website that his “tour will go on as promised.”

He gave a performance Saturday in Philadelphia and in Boston on Monday.

“There are so many emotions for me surrounding the loss of my sister,” Nick told E! “I am trying to stay healthy, positive and focused.”

Aaron Carter also gave a statement about the funeral, telling E! “It was a beautiful service in memory of our sister Leslie. I wish Nick could have been there, but he had other obligations. Anything stating Nick was uninformed of the funeral is untrue.”