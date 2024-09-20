Nick Cannon 'wasn't ready' for his daughter to become 'a young lady': 'Happened overnight'

Nick Cannon's twins are officially teenagers, and he cannot cope.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Cannon discussed his relationship with his two oldest children, 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with Mariah Carey. One of the biggest hurdles he has experienced so far when it comes to fatherhood is watching his little girl grow up, something he said he "wasn't ready for."

"My daughter is a little scary because she's turning into a young lady," he explained. "I wasn't ready for that, and it literally happened overnight. She's like 5'6, 5'7, and then she's still jumping on my back and stuff, like you're a full-grown woman, we gotta figure this out. That was a little scary. I wasn't ready for such a quick turn and all that comes with it. The makeup, the caring about what people think and boys. All that stuff. I'm not ready for any of it."

The "Wild n Out" host and Carey welcomed their twins in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2014, later finalizing their divorce in November 2016.

NICK CANNON, FATHER OF 12, EXPLAINS WHY HE INSURED HIS ‘MOST VALUABLE BODY PART’ FOR $10 MILLION

The couple began dating after they met at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards, when "The Masked Singer" host presented the Grammy Award-winning singer with the award for choice R&B artist. While they did not work out as a couple, the two remain committed to being good co-parents.

"I mean it's amazing. That term co-parenting is so funny, 'cause like why do you have to have the co? It's just parenting. That's what we've always done," he said. "That's what we vowed to each other that we would always put the kids first, and it's always been that way. She's a phenomenal mother, woman, you know, all the things. I have no complaints about her."

WATCH: Nick Cannon talks co-parenting teenage twins with Mariah Carey

Since splitting from Carey, Cannon has gone on to have 10 more children with five other women. He shares daughter Powerful Queen and sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah with former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell, daughter Onyx Ice Cole with photographer LaNisha Cole, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa, son Zen, who died at 5 months old from a brain tumor in 2021, and daughter Halo Marie with model Alyssa Scott, and son Legendary Love with model Brie Tiesi.

When it comes to his oldest kids, Cannon could not help but gush, telling Fox News Digital, "my teenagers are amazing," saying, "I can't take all the credit, I'm gonna give it to their mom." He went on to explain that they are "loving" and "considerate" and have very high "emotional intelligence," but adds he sees himself in his son.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Me and my son have the same sense of humor, 'cause I have a 13-year-old's sense of humor. So, we like the same stuff on TikTok and all that stuff. We send each other crazy videos and stuff all day long."

"My daughter is a little scary because she's turning into a young lady." — Nick Cannon

Cannon spoke about his relationship with Carey in an interview with E! News last month, during which he said he would "absolutely" get back together with the singer, adding, "we belong together."

WATCH: Nick Cannon says he 'wasn't ready' for his daughter to become a teenager

In a previous interview with People, however, Cannon said he does not see it as a possibility.

"Yeah, she don't want me," he said. "She's moved on from my crazy antics."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following her divorce from Cannon, Carey began dating Australian billionaire James Packer, announcing in January 2016 that they were engaged. They called off the engagement in October of that year, but she quickly began dating American choreographer Bryan Tanaka. The two dated for seven years before splitting up in December 2023.