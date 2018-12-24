Mariah Carey looking for performance takers after Aspen getaway with twins, boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

It may not be too late to book Christmas queen Mariah Carey for your holiday party!

The diva’s team has been seeking private parties for Carey to play, and recently sent out an email blast alerting p.r. pros and brands that Carey is “Available for Corporate & Private Events.”

The blast also boasts, “New Album ‘Caution’ Out Now!!” and “Over 200 Million Albums Sold.”

The alert goes on to explain (for anyone who wasn’t aware?) that “Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 18 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (17 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history.”

And that “Mariah’s ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large.”

Plus (oddly), “She made her entry into the world of independent film with her landmark performance in ‘WiseGirls’ starring alongside Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino and Melora Walters.”

The one thing the alert doesn’t come with is a price for booking the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” chanteuse.

Carey was spotted vacationing in Aspen, Colo., last week with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

The diva was seen hitting the slopes, as well as luxury stores, including Dolce & Gabbana.

Either way, she’s already booked for New Year’s Eve: She’ll play Nikki Beach in St. Barths after her Times Square appearances the last couple years.

Her St. Barths show marks Nikki Beach’s first New Year’s Eve party since the island paradise was slammed by Hurricane Irma, and Carey’s playing as part of the resort’s “Surrealism Ball.”

In 2016, she played “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with disastrous results — when she was caught up in a lip-syncing controversy and stopped singing, then blamed the production by claiming ear monitors weren’t working.

She returned for a redemption performance last year.

Carey heads out on her “Caution” tour Feb. 27, and plays Radio City Music Hall on March 25.

A rep did not get back to us.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.