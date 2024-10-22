Nick Cannon avoided Sean 'Diddy' Combs freak-offs by leaving parties early

Nick Cannon admitted the right time to leave a Sean "Diddy" Combs party was "early."

The "Masked Singer" host recalled his relationship with Diddy while appearing on Adam22's No Jumper podcast Monday with Wack 100 and Lush One.

Adam asked Cannon, "How did you avoid those parties?" to which Nick replied, "I leave early."

Wack told the group that at a "Diddy party, in the house it was still cool til, like, 2:30-3. After that, cats leave. Now, whoever stays, go to the back, whatever, we don't know."

Cannon added, "I usually, I'm the DJ, when it's the time for me to wrap up — I'm out."

Wack interjected with, "That's the 3 o'clock joint," to which Cannon agreed, "Ya, we out."

Co-host Lush jumped in and said, "That's what Shorty said … the real freak-off is inside."

"I'd never seen none of that either," Cannon said. "But again, supposedly whatever they've got, we're gonna see in, what, May? I guarantee you, all of the parties … "

Officials claimed Combs and a number of un-named associates in the Combs Enterprise , used intimidation tactics to "lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship," according to the federal indictment released in September.

He would then use "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that COMBS referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs,'" the Combs indictment said.

"Freak Offs" were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." Combs and his staff allegedly transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally for the "Freak Offs," which regularly occurred and sometimes lasted multiple days, often including multiple sex workers.

When Wack brought up the topic of 1,000 bottles of baby oil found at Diddy's homes during the federal raids in March, Cannon said, "I think it's so much s--t that's sensationalized about it," before adding that Johnson & Johnson "wouldn't send" Diddy 1,000 bottles of baby oil even as a promotional item.

The "Wild N Out" host asked the guys if they had read the indictment yet.

Cannon appeared skeptical about some of the claims about Diddy, adding, "His karma is on trial, that's what that is," Cannon said. The group then reminisced on Diddy's cultural impact, and how he portrayed himself as "invincible."

"He kept telling everyone he was invincible. He was making music videos, like ‘Come get me!,’" Cannon screamed with his hands in the air. Wack added, "He said, I'm probably going to go to jail for this one day, in interviews, about his parties."

Prior to the allegations surfacing, Cannon said he believed Diddy was "evolving" as a person.

"The Puff I knew, I started to see … I felt like he wanted to change and was evolving and was like, ‘Yo I want to be the father, I want to be …' like he had been through so much s--t," Cannon said.

Diddy is currently sitting in the New York Metropolitan Detention Center after being arrested and charged last month with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others.

While the "Last Night" singer has maintained his innocence, if found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

