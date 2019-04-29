New York Times slammed for another Netanyahu cartoon days after 'anti-Semitic' sketch

After apologizing over the weekend for publishing a syndicated cartoon with "anti-Semitic tropes" in its depiction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, The New York Times was criticized again Monday over yet another caricature of Netanyahu.

Dan Senor, a former Pentagon aide and advisor to Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan, called out the "paper of record" for printing another anti-Netanyahu cartoon, this time depicting him as a blind Moses-like figure holding a tablet with the Israeli flag on it instead of the Ten Commandments.

TRUMP BLASTS NEW YORK TIMES REPORTING, SAYS PAPER WILL BE GONE 'IN 6 YEARS'

"Wait...the ⁦@nytimes⁩ featured ANOTHER Netanyahu cartoon? This one AFTER the Thursday cartoon depicting Netanyahu as a dog? Am I reading this right? Is the Times obsessed with Israel’s prime minister?" Senor tweeted.

The cartoon appears to have been published this weekend in the international edition of the paper, the same edition that printed Thursday's cartoon.

The New York Times Opinion section issued a second apology Sunday over a cartoon of President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which had been criticized.

"We are deeply sorry for the publication of an anti-Semitic political cartoon last Thursday in the print edition of The New York Times that circulates outside of the United States, and we are committed to making sure nothing like this happens again," the opinion section tweeted Sunday.

"Such imagery is always dangerous, and at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise worldwide, it's all the more unacceptable," continued the apology, which was widely shared on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new apology said that the decision to run the syndicated cartoon was made by a single editor working without adequate oversight.

Thursday's cartoon showed Trump wearing a pair of sunglasses and being led by a dog depicted as Netanyahu. The dog had a Star of David collar. The cartoon appeared in the paper’s opinion section next to a column penned by Thomas Friedman.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.