New Kids on the Block star Jordan Knight on staying in top shape in middle age

New Kids on the Block singer Jordan Knight is excited about touring with his band again, and this time, he is able to appreciate the experience more than ever.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Knight explained that during the band's Magic Summer 2024 tour, Jonathan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood incorporate several different ways of maintaining their health while on the road: diet, ice baths and strength training. Mark Wahlberg was a band member from 1984 to 1985.

"It's been really hot. Like today, it's over 100 degrees and we're going to be performing. So, yeah, we have to pace ourselves," Knight said. "We have to watch what we eat. We want to look good. We want to stay slim. We want to stay healthy."

Knight noted that the band members "don't party" and try to "be really healthy on the road." All the band members have different health regimens that they stick to while touring.

"Like Joe and Donnie, they're doing ice baths during the day to stay cool. I have a little regimen I do before I perform. I'm getting ready for the show and stretch, like some calisthenics."

Knight also explained that the New Kids on the Block members are staying on top of what they eat while on tour.

"We're not out here eating, you know, burgers, fries and stuff like that," he began. "My breakfast is like an egg white omelet with, like, chicken and broccoli and vegetables and stuff like that."

Knight continued, "So, yeah, we definitely take care of ourselves. You really have to. It's such a grueling schedule."

Knight told Fox News Digital that this tour looks a little different from when they rose to fame in the 1990s.

"Everyone's a little older, and I think we're all a little wiser and smarter. I think the New Kids On The Block put on a better show now than we did then," Knight noted.

Reminiscing on previous shows the band played at the start of their careers, Knight said, "Our shows definitely had a lot of hype and energy and the fans were wild, young and crazy about us. We were like crazy young kids and with energy."

"I think now we really appreciate what we have more, and we're just better at putting a show together as well," Knight continued. "We're more appreciative, and we soak in the audience more. I think we put more thought into creating the show and making sure there are great moments. We're not afraid to edit things that aren't working and add things that do work and stuff like that. So, I think we're more surgical almost about putting a show together."

The band has brought back their 1990 tour by the same name for fans to experience. The New Kids On The Block are currently traveling across the United States with shows through August.

Special guests Paula Abdul and D.J. Jazzy Jeff are also on the tour.

Speaking of Abdul joining the tour, Knight said, "It's fun. It's funny when we're getting dressed in a dressing room, we hear her out on stage, and it's fun to hear those songs."

He continued, "It's fun to hear those songs again. We really get it. Like how people want to come to shows and see people perform those classy, huge hits."

"It's just like, ‘oh, my God, this song was just so cool back in the day, and it stands up the test of time even now.’ So, it's kind of like when she's on stage and getting hyped up and pumped up because she's on stage and, listening to our music."

The New Kids On The Block disbanded in 1994 before rejoining as a group in the early 2000s. The dismemberment of the band is what Knight believes has made them so strong 30 years later.

"Disbanding helped us. We disbanded in '94 and didn't come back together until late 2007, when we started making new music. So I think that time off really helped us to stay together in our chronically just pissed off at each other, rage and like a lingering irritation with each other," Knight said. "I think taking that time off, discovering who we were, going down different avenues and then kind of realizing, like, ‘wow, we had something really special.’"

Due to the time off, Knight believed that it gave them the "perspective to see how special" the group was. "Just appreciating each other. I think that the time off really helped with that," he explained.