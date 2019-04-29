New Broadway shows vie to become the next big hit

When it comes to the great white way some shows - like "Wicked," "Phantom of the Opera," and "The Lion King," are synonymous with "Broadway."

But for every show that becomes a Broadway staple. there's a whole new batch of shows vying for their shot at longevity.

One of the hottest tickets this season is "Hadestown" - a modern retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The show took more than a decade to get to Broadway, starting as a community theater project in Vermont.

Another newcomer with an unorthodox path is "Be More Chill." Music from a 2015 regional production went viral - catapulting it all the way to Broadway - in a move that surprised even the creative team. "There's no precedent for a show coming to New York because of social media attention - that's just never happened before," says the show's writer, Joe Iconis.

And it's not just new shows making a splash - a revival of "Oklahoma" is turning the beloved musical on its head, with a modern take. That show is making such an impact, producers announced it's extending its run, and tickets are now available through January 2020.

But when it comes to shows lasting for years, or even decades, there may be a winning formula. Leigh Scheps, Senior Digital Reporter, for Inside Edition, says when it comes down to it, "all of these stories have a central focal point and that's the story of love. And it's a human condition that everyone can relate to."

Adding to a show's staying power is the ever-elusive Tony Award. Newcomers will find out who gets this year's coveted statues in June.

Ashley Taylor is a Producer with Fox News Edge in New York. Follow her on Twitter @ashleynewsie