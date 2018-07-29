Netflix exec coy on 'House of Cards' return, says show's ending was planned before Kevin Spacey scandal

Fans of the hit Netflix original series "House of Cards" have known the show is coming to an end ever since its former star, Kevin Spacey, came under fire for sexual misconduct allegations.

However, while Netflix Vice President of Original Series Cindy Holland was tight-lipped about the return of the political drama, she admitted that the series always had an endgame set in stone.

“I don’t have a date to announce for you today. We’re really proud of the show, and it’s a fitting end,” she told reporters Sunday at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton.

“We had always planned for Season 6 to be the final season, and we are very proud of the work Robin, Michael and the entire cast and crew have done.”

As previously reported, it was Robin Wright who lobbied to save “House of Cards” after rumors swirled the series was doomed.

“We have beautiful showrunners, Frank [Pugliese] and Melissa [Gibson], and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show,” Patricia Clarkson told “The Talk” in July. “It’s only eight episodes. … I think it’s going to be a stunning, stunning new season and I’m thankful for it.”

Clarkson debuted on the series midway through Season 5 as Jane Davis, Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade and a veteran of the D.C. wars. Her character became a valuable source of information — and support — for the second President Underwood and returns for the sixth and final season.

Netflix has yet to set a premiere date.