Robin Wright led charge to save 'House of Cards' after Kevin Spacey scandal, Patricia Clarkson says

When Netflix was on the verge on impeaching “House of Cards” amid the Kevin Spacey scandal last year, it was the new president who rallied the base to save it.

So says Patricia Clarkson, who was on CBS’ “The Talk” on Friday. She told the panel that Robin Wright — who plays Veep-turned-President Claire Underwood on the veteran D.C. drama — lobbied hard to keep it going. “Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods, because when the show goes away, some people don’t get paid,” said Clarkson, who joined “House of Cards” for Season 5 last year.

“We have beautiful showrunners, Frank [Pugliese] and Melissa [Gibson], and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show,” Clarkson said of the efforts after Spacey was fired from the show amid a wide-ranging sexual harassment scandal. “It’s only eight episodes. … I think it’s going to be a stunning, stunning new season and I’m thankful for it.”

Clarkson debuted on the series midway through Season 5 as Jane Davis, Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade and a veteran of the D.C. wars. Her character becomes a valuable source of information — and support — for the second President Underwood and returns for the sixth and final season. Netflix has yet to set a premiere date.

This article originally appeared in Deadline.