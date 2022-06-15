Netflix announces 'Squid Game' reality show based off hit series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Netflix announced a new reality television series based on the hit South Korean series, "Squid Game." The announcement comes just two days after the show was officially renewed on the streaming service.

The ten-episode series titled "Squid Game: The Challenge" will put 456 real players up against each other in "a series of games inspired by the original show" to win a prize of $4.56 million, according to a Netflix press release.

Unlike the deadly fate of those in the original "Squid Game" series, contestants in the new reality series can expect going home empty-handed as the worst-case scenario.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series in the statement.

The reality series is actively recruiting English-speaking contestants for the show's UK filming. The series is currently being touted as holding the "largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history."

The original "Squid Game" scripted series was released in September 2021 and garnered over 1.65 billion views in its first 28 days on the platform. The drama followed a group of contestants trying to win childhood games in an effort to secure substantial amounts of money while not being killed throughout the competition.

The South Korean series was renewed for a second season on June 12 but did not specify a premiere date in its initial release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.