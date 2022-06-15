Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Netflix announces 'Squid Game' reality show based off hit series

Netflix said "Squid Game: The Challenge" will have the largest cast and cash prize in reality TV history

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Netflix announced a new reality television series based on the hit South Korean series, "Squid Game." The announcement comes just two days after the show was officially renewed on the streaming service. 

The ten-episode series titled "Squid Game: The Challenge" will put 456 real players up against each other in "a series of games inspired by the original show" to win a prize of $4.56 million, according to a Netflix press release. 

Unlike the deadly fate of those in the original "Squid Game" series, contestants in the new reality series can expect going home empty-handed as the worst-case scenario. 

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series in the statement. 

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES 'SQUID GAME' WILL RETURN FOR SECOND SEASON

The reality series is actively recruiting English-speaking contestants for the show's UK filming. The series is currently being touted as holding the "largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history."

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Netflix announced "Squid Game: The Challenge," a reality competition show, based on the series.

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Netflix announced "Squid Game: The Challenge," a reality competition show, based on the series. (Netflix via AP)

The original "Squid Game" scripted series was released in September 2021 and garnered over 1.65 billion views in its first 28 days on the platform. The drama followed a group of contestants trying to win childhood games in an effort to secure substantial amounts of money while not being killed throughout the competition. 

NETFLIX SUSPENDS SERVICE IN RUSSIA AMID UKRAINE INVASION

From left, cast members Lee Jung-jae, Jung Hoyeon and Park Hae Soo arrive at a red carpet event for "Squid Game" on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. 

From left, cast members Lee Jung-jae, Jung Hoyeon and Park Hae Soo arrive at a red carpet event for "Squid Game" on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The South Korean series was renewed for a second season on June 12 but did not specify a premiere date in its initial release.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

Trending