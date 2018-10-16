'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette speaks out against Idaho official that posted graphic hunting pictures

Former “NCIS” star Pauley Perrette is speaking out against an Idaho official after he reportedly shared photos of himself with some of the exotic animals he killed on a recent hunting trip to Africa.

Blake Fischer, of Idaho’s Fish and Game Commission, resigned his post on Monday after backlash erupted over photos he shared with more than 100 people that depicted the animals he hunted while in Namibia with his wife. According to KBOI the animals included a giraffe, leopard, impala, antelope, a waterbuck and a family of baboons.

[WARNING: This post contains graphic images.]

“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government,” Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter told the Washington Post in a statement. “Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not.”

Over the weekend, Perrette, who left "NCIS" after more than a decade earlier this year, was one of the more vocal celebrities to call for Fischer to be removed from office, tweeting: “What kind of monster kills giraffes and a family of baboons including a mother clutching her baby to impress his wife? And proudly posts it”

She continued: “Prior tweet: the Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer. That’s the monster. REMOVE HIM NOW! This is NOT A GAME! Monster.”

Perrette also retweeted a post that allegedly contains some of the images Fischer sent people after returning from his trip, which she warned her readers she wished she hadn’t seen.

“Below contains photos of the dead animals and the smiling jerk that killed them and their baby. Wish I hadn’t seen so beware,” she wrote.

Prior to offering his resignation to the Governor’s office, Fischer was quoted in the Idaho Statesman defending his decision to hunt the exotic animals.

“I didn’t do anything illegal. I didn’t do anything unethical. I didn’t do anything immoral,” Fischer said. “... I look at the way Idaho’s Fish and Game statute says we’re supposed to manage all animals for Idaho, and any surplus of animals we have we manage through hunting, fishing and trapping. Africa does the same thing.”