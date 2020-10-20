Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey shares first photo of son Josey since 'Glee' star's death

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, shared the first photo of their 5-year-old son since the “Glee” star’s death.

In two photos shared by Dorsey, 37, the former couple's 5-year-old son, Josey, showed off his new buzzcut after rocking a longer hairstyle over the years.

Josey appeared to be in good spirits despite the traumatic experience of Rivera’s death in July.

Josey sported a Carolina Panthers shirt, a Batman mask and “Ocean’s Twelve”-inspired sunglasses in one photo, and in another his mask was off, showing off a big smile.

“Happy Sunday.😎 #keeppounding,” Dorsey wrote in the caption.

The comments section was flooded with positivity and remarks about “Naya’s twin” Josey.

“He is the cutest little angel. So sweet to see him smiling,” one person wrote. Another fan told Dorsey, “He’s adorable. Stay strong your [sic] a great father.”

One fan said, “Aww he is so cute and so big 🥺 Naya is proud of her baby boy ❤️❤️.” Another similarly remarked, “Naya is watching you both from the sky.”

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Rivera's cause of death was drowning, following the completion of an autopsy report. The report confirmed that Rivera mustered enough strength to get Josey back in the boat upon realizing it wasn’t safe after the two entered the water.

Josey was found asleep on the rental boat wearing his life jacket.

Since Rivera’s death, Dorsey and Josey have been living with the “Glee” star’s sister, Nickayla, to help with childcare.

The “Ray Donavan” actor posted a now-deleted Instagram video in September slamming reports that he and Nickayla, 26, were romantically involved.

Dorsey also revealed it was Josey’s request to live with his aunt.

"He asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,' because she's now the closest thing he has to a mom,” the actor said. “You're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child.”

He then said the situation is “temporary” despite Josey’s request, adding that he couldn’t “deny” his son’s wish in this time of grief.

Fox News’ Julius Young and the Associated Press contributed to this report.