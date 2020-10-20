Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey shares first photo of son Josey since 'Glee' star's death

The late ‘Glee’ star saved her son before drowning during a boat trip in July

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, shared the first photo of their 5-year-old son since the “Glee” star’s death.

In two photos shared by Dorsey, 37, the former couple's 5-year-old son, Josey, showed off his new buzzcut after rocking a longer hairstyle over the years. 

Josey appeared to be in good spirits despite the traumatic experience of Rivera’s death in July.

Josey sported a Carolina Panthers shirt, a Batman mask and “Ocean’s Twelve”-inspired sunglasses in one photo, and in another his mask was off, showing off a big smile.

NAYA RIVERA'S EX RYAN DORSEY 'CAN'T IMAGINE' RAISING THEIR SON JOSEY, 4, WITHOUT HER: SOURCE

Naya Rivera saved her son Josey in the final moments before her death in July.

Naya Rivera saved her son Josey in the final moments before her death in July. (Getty Images)

“Happy Sunday.😎 #keeppounding,” Dorsey wrote in the caption.

The comments section was flooded with positivity and remarks about “Naya’s twin” Josey.

“He is the cutest little angel. So sweet to see him smiling,” one person wrote. Another fan told Dorsey, “He’s adorable. Stay strong your [sic] a great father.”

One fan said, “Aww he is so cute and so big 🥺 Naya is proud of her baby boy ❤️❤️.” Another similarly remarked, “Naya is watching you both from the sky.”

RYAN DORSEY BREAKS SILENCE ON EX NAYA RIVERA'S DEATH: 'A PART OF YOU WILL ALWAYS BE WITH US'

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office revealed on July 13, 2020 that Naya Rivera's body was found, five days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat the two had rented.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office revealed on July 13, 2020 that Naya Rivera's body was found, five days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat the two had rented. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Rivera's cause of death was drowning, following the completion of an autopsy report. The report confirmed that Rivera mustered enough strength to get Josey back in the boat upon realizing it wasn’t safe after the two entered the water.

Josey was found asleep on the rental boat wearing his life jacket.

RYAN DORSEY DISCUSSES GRIEF OVER NAYA RIVERA'S DEATH: ‘I GO TO SLEEP SAD EVERY NIGHT’

Since Rivera’s death, Dorsey and Josey have been living with the “Glee” star’s sister, Nickayla, to help with childcare.

Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla has moved in with Ryan Dorsey to help care for Josey.

Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla has moved in with Ryan Dorsey to help care for Josey. (Getty)

The “Ray Donavan” actor posted a now-deleted Instagram video in September slamming reports that he and Nickayla, 26, were romantically involved. 

Dorsey also revealed it was Josey’s request to live with his aunt. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,' because she's now the closest thing he has to a mom,” the actor said. “You're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child.”

He then said the situation is “temporary” despite Josey’s request, adding that he couldn’t “deny” his son’s wish in this time of grief.

Fox News’ Julius Young and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar