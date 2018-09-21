Natalie Wood's mysterious death will only be solved if Robert Wagner speaks to investigators, detective says

A homicide detective for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the mysterious circumstances surrounding Natalie Wood’s 1981 drowning can only be solved if her widower, fellow Hollywood star Robert Wagner, comes forward.

Detective Ralph Hernandez told the producers of the podcast “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood" that investigators are still eager to speak with the 88-year-old actor.

“We would love to have an interview with Robert Wagner, and for him to tell us the truth in that interview,” he said in Friday’s episode. “That’s all we want in any of this, and in any case that we work in.

"Ultimately, we work for the victim’s family. Whether she was the victim of an accidental drowning or the victim of a homicide, the bottom line is, we want to get to the truth and be able to prove that truth. That’s what we would love to happen, have happen in this case.”

Hernandez confirmed that since the case was reopened in 2011, new witnesses have come forward with details that could shed light on what caused Wood, who was reportedly terrified of water, to drown. However, Wagner’s side of the story would be crucial in finally solving the decades-long mystery.

“The fact is we have a lot of information as to the events of what occurred that evening,” he explained. “We have a lot of evidence that tends to point to a very suspicious death and would certainly indicate the possibility of foul play. The problem is, while we can prove the events that led up to the argument at the back of the boat, ultimately we can’t prove how she ended up in the water.

“Without his interview, without his cooperation, we may never get to that truth. If there was a witness, that witness either isn’t coming forward or has since passed away. It makes it rather difficult to envision us making an arrest anytime soon.”

Wood’s younger sister, actress Lana Wood, and boat captain Dennis Davern have also participated in the 12-part podcast, which launched on July 20, the day that the doomed screen siren would have turned 80 years old.

Both claimed in Friday’s episode Wagner was involved in the death of his movie star wife.

“I think that RJ [Wagner] murdered her,” claimed Lana, 72. “I believe it was a marital argument that got out of hand and that this is one of those classic cases of a tragedy caused by a jealous husband. I think that Natalie didn’t have a chance that night no matter who was on board.

"A lot of people say, ‘Oh, if someone else had made the trip with them.’ I don’t think that would have made a difference. He had a mission and he carried through wit it. I firmly believe that Natalie’s death is a case of murder.”

Davern agreed with Lana’s shocking accusation.

“I really do think RJ killed Natalie,” he said. “In the beginning, I wanted to believe in Robert Wagner so badly, but as time went on, I mean to me, it’s obvious that he was the last one with her.”

Podcast producers revealed they’ve attempted to contact Wood’s two daughters, but neither has come forward to address the allegations.

“I’m sure that this has been tough on Natalie’s kids,” said Lana. “I don’t know how you could ever accept that your dad has done something like this, and they probably won’t. They won’t speak to me either. I’m the bad guy to them because they think I’ve done something against their dad, and I haven’t. But I understand.

"They’re coping the only way they know how, obviously, but… Whenever they’re ready. I’m sorry that this is hurting so many people, but it does, it continues to. And the only victim in all of this is Natalie. And that’s what everybody has to remember.”

Lana said she hoped to finally get answers about what happened to her sibling.

“[My sister] was very loving,” she explained. “She was very loving, very giving not simply to me, but anybody… She left so much for the world in general, she left a lot.”

Last week, a rep for Wagner slammed Lana and Davern for accusing the actor of being involved in the death of his movie star wife.

“They are despicable human beings, capitalizing on the accidental death of a beloved member of the Wagner family,” the rep told Fox News. “They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Wood’s body was found floating in the water off Santa Catalina Island on Nov. 29, 1981. She was 43. The “West Side Story” star was traveling on the family’s yacht Splendour with Wagner, Davern and actor Christopher Walken.

It’s been reported Davern sold his story to tabloids for money and collaborated on a tell-all book over the years. However, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina said in February of this year his versions of events “fit.”

That same month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office announced Wagner had been named “a person of interest” in the “suspicious” death. The office also confirmed Wood’s drowning was being investigated and that new witnesses had come forward.

Wagner has reportedly refused to talk to officials about Wood’s death since the case was reopened in 2011.